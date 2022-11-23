Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records

Members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow (ten starts) 2,890 22 8 Justin Herbert (ten starts) 2,730 16 7

Herbert went 23-of-30 passing for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as the Chargers were edged 30-27 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The 24-year-old welcomed back star receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, only to have the latter leave the game in the first quarter after aggravating his ankle sprain. It was the first time since Week 7 that Herbert threw for multiple touchdowns. That said, another prolonged absence from Williams would be a significant blow to an offense that has dealt with several injuries throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Burrow and the Bengals returned from their bye to down the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30. The former LSU standout completed 24-of-39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns as Cincinnati posted its second consecutive victory. Burrow threw two interceptions, although both resulted from tipped balls at the line of scrimmage. On the season, the 25-year-old sits second in touchdown passes behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and third in passing yards.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 18-17-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 20-22 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Explosive playmakers surround the former Heisman Trophy winner in Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Overall, Burrow appears primed for future playoff success.

Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. Things haven’t been much better in 2022, with the Chargers ranking 29th in points allowed (25.8 PPG), despite the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson (out for the season following Week 7’s ruptured patellar tendon). Guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses (when healthy), a capable defensive unit is the only thing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.