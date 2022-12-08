Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records

Members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow (12 starts) 3,446 25 8 Justin Herbert (11 starts) 3,339 20 7

Burrow once again got the better of Patrick Mahomes this past Sunday, the former Heisman Trophy winner recording 332 total yards and three touchdowns (286 passing, 2 TD, 46 rushing, 1 TD) as the Bengals edged Kansas City 27-24 for their fourth straight win. Firmly in the MVP conversation, Burrow has Cincinnati looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender after a slow start to the season. Next is a Sunday matchup against AFC North rival Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.

Herbert completed 28-of-47 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Missing the majority of his starting offensive line, the 24-year-old was under constant duress, absorbing five sacks while struggling to find a consistent rhythm for much of the afternoon. The defeat dropped the Chargers to 6-6, currently outside the AFC playoff picture. Herbert and company will look for a much-needed victory this week in a primetime showdown with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 20-17-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 21-23 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Explosive playmakers surround the former LSU standout winner in Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Overall, Burrow appears primed for future playoff success.

Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the quarterback’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. Things haven’t been much better in 2022, with the Chargers ranking 30th in points allowed (25.8 PPG), despite the additions of Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson (out for the season following Week 7’s ruptured patellar tendon). Guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit is the only thing between Herbert and a first career playoff berth.