Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records

Members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.

How do both players compare amid their third professional season? Let’s find out!

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Joe Burrow (15 Starts) 4,260 34 12 Justin Herbert (16 Starts) 4,466 23 10

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest midway through the first quarter. Before Hamlin’s injury, Burrow was a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown. The NFL has yet to announce when or if the game will be rescheduled. In the meantime, Burrow and the Bengals will square off with AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game that carries significant playoff implications for both sides.

The Chargers picked up their fourth straight victory, Herbert throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns as the Bolts downed the Rams 31-10. It was the 24-year-old’s first game with multiple passing scores since Week 12. Herbert’s final stat line likely would have been even bigger had the contest been more competitive. Scheduled to play the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Chargers will be locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed if the Bengals beat the Ravens in the early slate of games. If that scenario plays out, head coach Brandon Staley could sit Herbert and the rest of LA’s starters.

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Joe Burrow 23-17-1 3-1 0 Justin Herbert 25-23 0-0 0

Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Explosive playmakers surround the former LSU standout in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, as well as an ever-improving defense. Overall, Burrow appears primed for future playoff success.

As for Herbert, he will look to make his first-ever trip to the postseason a successful one. That said, the Chargers’ defense has been getting gashed on the ground all season, surrendering 142.1 YPG, 27th in the NFL. The schedule will not be so kind come playoff time.