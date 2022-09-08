Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert: Stats & Career Records
Paul Connor
Fellow members of the 2020 Draft Class, quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), have enjoyed successful starts to their NFL careers, quickly developing into some of the league’s brightest young stars.
How do both players compare entering their third professional season? Let’s find out!
Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Joe Burrow
7, 299
47
19
Justin Herbert
9,350
69
25
While Herbert bests Burrow in passing yards and touchdowns, the Chargers QB has played in six more career NFL games than his Bengals counterpart. If you recall, Burrow’s rookie season was cut short after ten starts due to a torn ACL. That said, Herbert does hold better per-game averages in yards passing (292.0 to 280.0) and TD passes (2.16 to 1.8). 2021 saw the Oregon alum tie Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Dan Marino as the youngest quarterbacks (23 years old) to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season while also becoming the first QB to throw 30+ touchdowns each of his first two years.
Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Joe Burrow
12-13-1
3-1
0
Justin Herbert
15-17
0-0
0
Burrow and the Bengals surprised many last season, advancing to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989, only to fall short to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. Surrounded by explosive playmakers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon and supported by an ever-improving defense, Burrow appears primed for continued playoff success.
Meanwhile, Herbert has yet to taste the postseason as the Chargers have failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the QB’s first two years, primarily due to the struggles of LA’s defense. The Chargers hope they’ve addressed that side of the ball this season with the additions of All-Pros Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.
Guiding one of the league’s most explosive offenses, a capable defensive unit would appear to be the only thing missing between Herbert and a lengthy playoff run.
