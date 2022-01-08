Joe Burrow won’t play Sunday for the Bengals

The Bengals have announced quarterback Joe Burrow is officially out for the game Sunday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. The Bengals announced earlier this week that Burrow would likely be rested and not play in what is essentially a meaningless game Sunday versus the Browns. Burrow came out late in the game last week due to a knee injury, so extra rest before the next week’s playoffs seems like the prudent thing to do.

The Bengals had listed Burrow as questionable to play during the week, but any chance he did have to play was eliminated Saturday when he didn’t travel with the team to Cleveland. The Bengals have won the AFC North and will get ready to whomever their playoff opponent will be during wild card weekend. The Bengals will start Brandon Allen under center Sunday. Starting running back Joe Mixon will also miss this game due to being placed in the COVID-19 protocols.

