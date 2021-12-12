#Bengals RB Joe Mixon (illness) and WR Tee Higgins (ankle), both listed as questionable, are expected to play today vs. the #49ers, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Joe Mixon is expected to play in Week 14 against the 49ers. Mixon is listed as questionable and missed practice all week due to a non-COVID illness. Mixon leads the Bengals in rushing yards with 978 and rushing touchdowns with 12. Mixon has been a menace for other teams to deal with all season. On top of leading his team, he is tied for second in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He’s averaging 18.9 carries a game and has scored a touchdown in nine straight games, 11 rushing and two receiving. The FanDuel Sportsbook has Mixon as a -115 to rush over/under 74.5 yards against the 49ers. Guaranteeing Mixon in the lineup is a massive gain for the Bengals, and he is one of the elite running backs in the game.

