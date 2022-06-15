Joey Bosa on Khalil Mack's Presence: "It's Amazing"

The Los Angeles Chargers made NFL headlines in March after acquiring All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears.

For the club’s other elite pass rusher, Joey Bosa, Mack’s presence is a dream come true.

Bosa said about his new superstar teammate, “It’s amazing. Just to have another guy like that to lean on, to look at. He’s great to talk to. Along with that, he’s obviously an unbelievable player, so having a guy like that on the other side is going to be really fun.”

Injuries limited Mack to just seven games last season. In those seven contests, the 31-year-old recorded six sacks and six tackles for loss, proving he still ranks amongst the game’s best when healthy. As for Bosa, he’s coming off his fourth double-digit sack campaign in six years (10.5) and should have even more room to operate playing alongside Mack.

The Chargers will need Mack and Bosa to perform at an elite level in a division featuring quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers holding the sixth-best Super Bowl odds at +1600.