John Madden to Grace Cover of Madden 23

The man who impacted football in more ways than one will be back on the cover of the video game named after him precisely 34 years to the date of its initial release.
As Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports, John Madden, who passed away last December, will grace the front of Madden 23, the latest installment of EA Sports’ popular football franchise.
Madden returns to the cover for the first time in 22 years. Since 2001, the game has featured the so-called “Madden Cover Athlete,” the first being Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.
As Florio writes, “Those who play the Madden 23 edition will see John Madden himself every time they fire up the game. And that’s a very good thing. Plenty of young NFL fans don’t know enough about John Madden.”
Madden’s iconic voice will also be reintroduced to fans, as EA Sports is set to include “remastered audio clips that call back to his legendary days as a broadcaster.”
Madden 23’s release date has yet to be announced.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Buffalo Bills holding the best Super Bowl LVII odds at +650.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.