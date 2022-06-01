John Madden to Grace Cover of Madden 23

The man who impacted football in more ways than one will be back on the cover of the video game named after him precisely 34 years to the date of its initial release.

As Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports, John Madden, who passed away last December, will grace the front of Madden 23, the latest installment of EA Sports’ popular football franchise.

Madden returns to the cover for the first time in 22 years. Since 2001, the game has featured the so-called “Madden Cover Athlete,” the first being Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.

As Florio writes, “Those who play the Madden 23 edition will see John Madden himself every time they fire up the game. And that’s a very good thing. Plenty of young NFL fans don’t know enough about John Madden.”

Madden’s iconic voice will also be reintroduced to fans, as EA Sports is set to include “remastered audio clips that call back to his legendary days as a broadcaster.”

Madden 23’s release date has yet to be announced.

