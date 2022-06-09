Jonathan Allen Not Bothered by Jack Del Rio's Comments

Jack Del Rio’s controversial comments on Wednesday have many calling for the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator to lose his job.

One of the club’s best players and leaders, however, is not one of them.

According to Peter Hailey of NBC Sports, defensive end Jonathan Allen is not bothered by Del Rio’s views regarding 2020 BLM protests and the 2021 January 6 Capitol insurrection.

“Me personally, I don’t care about his opinion,” said Allen. “As long as he shows up every day and he works hard, that’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

Del Rio made it a point of what he feels are “two standards” when people discuss the protests and the insurrection.

“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” said Del Rio. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”

For Allen, the incident is one that doesn’t have to result in tension within the organization.

“At the end of the day, you can have a difference in opinion and still respect one another. I feel like that’s what our country is about. That’s what our team is about.”

