Drafted No. 41 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor quickly emerged as one of the best NFL playmakers out of the backfield.

Jonathan Taylor’s Salary

The Indianapolis Colts running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 2020 draftee signed a four-year, $7,820,150 deal with Indy, including a $3,253,928 signing bonus with $4,219,798 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $1,957,288.

In 2023, the Wisconsin product will have a base salary of $4,308,000 and a broken-up portion of his signing bonus of $813,482.

Taylor’s deal allows him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Jonathan Taylor’s Cap Hit

The 24-year-old will carry a $5,121,482 cap hit in 2023.

Jonathan Taylor’s Potential Extension

Taylor has been atop the league at his position since entering the NFL in 2020. Despite his 2022 campaign ending early due to a nagging ankle injury, the star back is expected to be extended an offer to remain within the Indianapolis Colts organization.

Although Indianapolis has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, it is in no way due to a lack of production on Taylor’s end. The young star had rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and was on pace to break 1,000 yards in his third before his injury.

Comparing his numbers, age, and production to other star backs in the league, Taylor looks to be in line for a hefty payday. The former Badger could be in for an offer of four years, $52 million. With an annual salary of $13 million, Taylor would be paid as a top-three back in the league.