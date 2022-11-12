Jonathan Taylor will play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts

Taylor has missed three of the past five games for the Colts due to an ankle sprain. This injury occurred during the second game of the season versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and has hampered Taylor ever since. Taylor had 161 yards rushing in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans but hasn’t surpassed 76 yards in any game since.
While Taylor is likely not 100% healthy heading into Sunday’s game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, he is still the best offensive player for the team. While under normal circumstances, all eyes this week might be on Taylor, that won’t be the case Sunday. Everyone will be watching new head coach Jeff Saturday, who was a surprise replacement for the fired Frank Reich.
The Colts are +4.5-point dogs (-106) versus the Raiders in this contest and are +180 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 40.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
