Jonathan Taylor Won't Suit Up Sunday vs. Patriots

Jonathan Taylor is out Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

This is quickly turning into a lost season for both the Colts and Taylor. This will be the third game that Taylor has missed this season, but he has only been truly healthy for the season opener due to that ankle injury. In that season opener, Taylor had 161 rushing and a touchdown. In the other five games, he has played this season, Taylor only has 301 yards rushing and has failed to score. Throw in that the team made a quarterback change from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, and you can see where teams will not allow Taylor to beat them, whether he is healthy or not.