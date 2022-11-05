Jonathan Taylor Won't Suit Up Sunday vs. Patriots

This is quickly turning into a lost season for both the Colts and Taylor. This will be the third game that Taylor has missed this season, but he has only been truly healthy for the season opener due to that ankle injury. In that season opener, Taylor had 161 rushing and a touchdown. In the other five games, he has played this season, Taylor only has 301 yards rushing and has failed to score. Throw in that the team made a quarterback change from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, and you can see where teams will not allow Taylor to beat them, whether he is healthy or not.
The Colts are +5.5 point underdogs (-112) versus the New England Patriots on Sunday. They are +194 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 40.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.