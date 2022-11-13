Josh Allen Active but Did Not Warmup with the Bills

It’s not looking promising that Josh Allen will play in Week 11. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has been dealing with an elbow injury all week and was questionable leading up to Sunday’s affair against the Minnesota Vikings. Although he’s active, Adam Schefter confirmed that Allen did not take to the field for warmups with his teammates.

Josh Allen is active but he was not spotted on the field during pre-game warmups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

Previously, the Bills had committed to starting Allen against the Vikings; however, his status was uncertain enough that the team advised they would take it “minute-by-minute.” Allen’s absence from warmups indicates that the team has had a change of heart and will be resting their field general on Sunday.

Case Keenum is the presumed starter with Allen on the bench. Keenum has thrown just seven passes this season in relief action, completing two of them for eight yards.

Bettors have already pounced on the betting line, moving the Bills from -6.5 down to -4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook as we approach kickoff.