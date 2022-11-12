Josh Allen is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills
George Kurtz
Josh Allen is questionable to play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills’ official website reports.
Josh Allen listed as a limited participant in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Edmunds also questionable after practicing Friday in limited fashion. #Billspic.twitter.com/cpwa4h6jZp
Allen is dealing with an elbow injury. This injury has apparently bothered Allen off and on for some time. It flared up again on the second-to-last play versus the New York Jets when his arm was hit during a throw. Allen still was able to heave the next pass over 67 yards, so the injury may not be severe enough to require surgery, but it does require maintenance. Allen didn’t practice this week, at least not that was available to the public. If the Bills decide to sit him Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Case Keenum will be the starting quarterback.
The Bills are a -3-point favorite (-110) in this contest and are -158 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
