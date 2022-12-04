Josh Jacobs Expected to Suit Up as Raiders Host Chargers
Grant White
Josh Jacobs’s breakout campaign will continue in Week 13. The former Pro Bowler was questionable leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders AFC West tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers but is expected to be in the lineup Sunday.
Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for today due to his calf injury, will play today vs. the Chargers, per source.
Jacobs has been dealing with a calf injury, but it hasn’t limited his production this season. The former first-round pick is coming off a season-high 33-carry performance in which he totaled 229 yards and two touchdowns. That was the fifth time in the past eight games that Jacobs eclipsed the century mark.
The Chargers have been completely ineffective at stopping the run this season, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game. Jacobs is poised for another solid fantasy effort, even with the calf injury.
The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook favors the home team. The Raiders are lined as -2.5 favorites against the spread and -138 on the moneyline as they go for their third straight win.
