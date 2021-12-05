#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) and WR DeSean Jackson (calf), both of whom are listed as questionable, are expected to play today barring a setback vs WFT, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Josh Jacobs and DeSean Jackson are expected to play in Week 13 against the Washington Football Team. Jacobs is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, while Jackson is questionable due to a calf problem. Jacobs leads the Raiders with 420 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. In Las Vegas’ Week 12 game with the Cowboys, Jacobs rushed the ball 22 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jackson has put up 140 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games with Las Vegas. FanDuel Sportsbook has Jacobs at +105 and Jackson at +165 to score a touchdown against Washington. The Raiders are in last place in AFC West but have an identical 6-5 record as two of the three teams ahead of them.

It will be a fight for the Raiders from here on out, so keeping playmakers in the lineup will be crucial.