Josh Johnson Replaces Brock Purdy in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers need a career-best performance on the biggest stage from their fourth-string quarterback.

Brock Purdy was injured on the Niners’ opening drive, giving way to Josh Johnson replacing him under center. As noted by Adam Schefter, Purdy is questionable to return.

Josh Johnson in at QB.

Brock Purdy questionable to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

The injury occurred on a strip sack early in the first quarter. Haason Reddick interrupted Purdy’s throwing motion, getting a hand on his elbow as the Niners’ quarterback released the ball. The play was initially ruled as an incomplete pass, but on review, it was evident the football came loose in advance of Purdy’s arm going forward.

Of course, the 49ers are already without Trey Lance and Jimmy Garropolo, meaning Johnson is the only quarterback option.

Prior to Sunday, Johnson had completed just one of two passes this season for ten yards.

