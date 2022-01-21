Josh McCown interviews for Texans’ head coaching gig

The Texans announced that they conducted an interview with Josh McCown for their vacant head coaching position.

McCown initially announced his retirement following the 2018 season but signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for 2019. He played three games with Philadelphia at the age of 40, and in 2020 he signed a contract with Houston. However, he did not play a game for the Texans. McCown was signed with 12 different NFL teams throughout his career and even played for the Hartford Colonials of the UFL in 2010.

McCown was a third-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2002 NFL Draft. He finished his career with 1,584 completions for 17,731 passing yards, 98 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions in 102 games.

The Texans have set up a head coach tracker on their website to keep tabs on all the candidates the team has interviewed. McCown joins Brian Flores, Joe Lombardi, Hines Ward, and Jonathan Gannon on the list of interviewees.