Joshua Dobbs could Start Week 18 for the Tennessee Titans

Although the Titans lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 in what was essentially a meaningless game for the team, they may have found their quarterback for the do-or-die game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. The winner of that game will win the AFC South and host a playoff game; the loser will likely be making golf reservations.
Dobbs may give the Titans the best chance to advance to the playoffs. Versus the Cowboys on Thursday, Dobbs was 20-39 for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception and ran for 12 yards. Are those impressive numbers? No, but they are better than what the team has gotten from Malik Willis in his limited action. The Titans lost their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, for the season due to ankle surgery.
The Titans are a +6-point underdog (-110) versus the Jags in Week 18 and are +215 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
