Juju Smith-Schuster to return to the Steelers on Sunday
January 15George KurtzSportsGrid
Juju Smith Schuster will play for the Steelers on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Smith-Schuster has been out of action since Week 6 due to a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster wasn’t having the best of seasons before the injury as he only had 15 receptions for 129 and had yet to score a touchdown. What he can add to a Steelers’ team that isn’t expected to off much of a challenge to the Chiefs is unknown.
The Steelers made the playoffs by defeating the Ravens last Sunday and were lucky that the Raiders and Chargers didn’t end in a tie. This is likely the final game for Ben Roethlisberger should they lose.
The Steelers are currently a 12.5 underdog (-106) versus the Rams on Sunday. The Cards are +520 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 46, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
