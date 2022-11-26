Juju Smith-Schuster will play Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s official website reports.

Smith-Schuster missed the game last week due to a concussion suffered the week before. He was able to practice this week and was finally removed from concussion protocol Friday. How big of a role Smith-Schuster will have Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams isn’t known. Smith-Schuster had 22 receptions, 325 yards, and two scores in the three games before the concussion. Those numbers would easily make him the number-one receiver for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs could elect to play it safe with Smith-Schuster on Sunday, though, as they are playing an undermanned Rams team in a game that could get out of hand very quickly.