Juju Smith-Schuster will Play Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs
George Kurtz
Juju Smith-Schuster will play Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s official website reports.
Smith-Schuster missed the game last week due to a concussion suffered the week before. He was able to practice this week and was finally removed from concussion protocol Friday. How big of a role Smith-Schuster will have Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams isn’t known. Smith-Schuster had 22 receptions, 325 yards, and two scores in the three games before the concussion. Those numbers would easily make him the number-one receiver for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs could elect to play it safe with Smith-Schuster on Sunday, though, as they are playing an undermanned Rams team in a game that could get out of hand very quickly.
The Rams are +15.5-point underdogs (-108) in this contest and are +870 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
