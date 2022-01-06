Justin Fields to Start Sunday for Bears

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields for their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

From NFL Now: The #Bears will start QB Justin Fields on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/O1fUnnsk6x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2022

Fields is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last playing in a Week 15 9-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Fields threw for 285 yards in the loss on 26 pass attempts and one touchdown. Averaging 155.8 passing yards per game, Fields, a dual-threat option has thrown for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns, also rushing six times per game on average for 5.83 yards per carry. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton took over play-calling duties in a 29-3 win over the New York Giants, throwing for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Fields is priced at $7,100 on FanDuel.

The Bears have a disappointing season, posting a 6-10 record, good for third in the NFC North and are eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago is a 3.5-point road underdog against the Minnesota Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.