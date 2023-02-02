Justin Herbert's Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, and Potential Extension

Each season, NFL franchises are tasked with building successful football teams under the league’s set salary cap. Between massive rosters, practice squads, and nuanced salaries, it’s easy to get lost in the names and numbers.

We’ll examine some of the league’s top players and their contracts. Here’s what you need to know about Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert’s Salary

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is still on his rookie contract after being drafted sixth overall in 2020. He signed a four-year deal worth a guaranteed $26, 578,755. In the final year of his contract, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year will have a base salary of $4,234,376 and $4,222,501 in prorated signing bonus.

Justin Herbert’s Cap Hit

The 24-year-old will carry a cap hit of $8,456,877 in 2023. The Chargers will have a $225,000,000 salary cap in 2023.

Justin Herbert’s Potential Extension

Despite his under-.500 record as a starter, Herbert has established himself as one of the league’s top young quarterbacks. He’s racked up the most completions and the most games with 300-plus passing yards by any player at this stage in their career. This past season, he joined Hall of Famer Dan Marino as one of just two players in history to reach over 91 touchdowns in their first three seasons. On top of all the milestones, he also led the Bolts to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Oregon alum is eligible for a contract extension after the upcoming season. Chargers GM Tom Telesco has expressed interest in keeping Herbert around for a “long time.” He sees him as a franchise quarterback, so there’s no question that the extension is on the table. His fifth-year option number would likely come in somewhere around $28,000,000. The higher price tag would come with a post-extension long-term deal. Based on other QBs of his caliber, it’s likely that this number would cash in around $40,000,000 to $50,000,000 per year over four to six years.