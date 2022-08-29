Justin Jefferson Poised to Build Off Big Year for Vikings
Zachary Cook
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a dynamic 2021 for the Minnesota Vikings and should find more success under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022.
The LSU product had great chemistry with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the duo should continue connecting for big scores this year. Jefferson caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and ten touchdowns in 2021, with the ceiling for the dynamic wideout still up for debate.
Kupp, Jefferson, or Lamb?
The third-year wide receiver opened in a tie with Cooper Kupp as the odds-on favorite to lead the league in receiving yards at +900 but has seen his number bet down to +800, which is now the highest number on the board. Kupp finished 2021 as the winner of the title, compiling a league-best 1,947 yards. Still, he hasn’t seen a ton of backing from bettors, seeing just 9.1% of tickets and 6.4% of the handle head in his direction.
O’Connell brings a much more modern approach to his offensive scheming than former head coach Mike Zimmer. The public has bought into that mindset, which has Jefferson owning the highest ticket and handle percentages respectfully.
Most Regular Season Receiving Yards Insights @BetMGM
Highest Ticket%: Justin Jefferson 13.5%
Highest Handle%: Justin Jefferson 21.4%
Biggest Liability: CeeDee Lamb
With Jefferson seeing his handle percentage nearly 8% higher than his ticket percentage, you’re seeing some big money come in for him, and it’s hard to argue with that assessment from bettors. O’Connell will find new ways to get Jefferson involved, and reports suggest him being used more out of the slot, which should help bolster his overall receiving yards total, knowing he can also be effective on the outside in stretching the field. In addition, Adam Thielen is another year older, but there are question marks about how involved Irv Smith Jr. and K.J. Osborn will be. As a result, all signs point to Jefferson being even more involved in 2022, which should help him compete for the league lead in receiving yards after being the runner-up in 2021.
Behind Jefferson, the receiver drawing the most intrigue is Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb. Lamb finished 2021 with 79 receptions and 1,102 receiving yards but is poised to break out in 2022 with potentially more targets heading his way. The departure of Amari Cooper, along with injuries to some of their wide receivers, has Lamb as the one constant threat lining up for the Cowboys. The public sees an increased target share and more opportunity for the third-year receiver and has bought into his price tag that’s been majorly bet down from +2200 to +1000 after opening. The Oklahoma standout has also seen some large bets for him, owning just 10.5% of tickets but nearly double that with his handle percentage of 20%. As a result, Lamb is currently considered the biggest liability for the BetMGM Sportsbook to lead the league in receiving yards.
