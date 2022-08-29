Justin Jefferson Poised to Build Off Big Year for Vikings

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a dynamic 2021 for the Minnesota Vikings and should find more success under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022.

The LSU product had great chemistry with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the duo should continue connecting for big scores this year. Jefferson caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and ten touchdowns in 2021, with the ceiling for the dynamic wideout still up for debate.

Kupp, Jefferson, or Lamb?

The third-year wide receiver opened in a tie with Cooper Kupp as the odds-on favorite to lead the league in receiving yards at +900 but has seen his number bet down to +800, which is now the highest number on the board. Kupp finished 2021 as the winner of the title, compiling a league-best 1,947 yards. Still, he hasn’t seen a ton of backing from bettors, seeing just 9.1% of tickets and 6.4% of the handle head in his direction.

O’Connell brings a much more modern approach to his offensive scheming than former head coach Mike Zimmer. The public has bought into that mindset, which has Jefferson owning the highest ticket and handle percentages respectfully.

Most Regular Season Receiving Yards Insights @BetMGM