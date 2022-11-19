Justin Jefferson will Play Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson doesn’t have an injury designation for the Minnesota Vikings this week, the Vikings’ official website reports.

#DALvsMIN injury report OUT: Akayleb Evans and Dalvin Tomlinson QUESTIONABLE: Za’Darius Smith — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 18, 2022

Jefferson is dealing with a toe issue that cost him to miss a little practice time this week but nothing significant. The dynamic wideout will be up against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that is one of the best in the game Sunday. The question is whether the Cowboys will have their best cornerback, Trevon Diggs, travel with Jefferson wherever he goes or play straight up.

While the Cowboys may have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, their rushing defense is among the worst. This could be a game where Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are asked to carry the load for the Vikings’ offense.