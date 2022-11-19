Justin Jefferson will Play Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson is dealing with a toe issue that cost him to miss a little practice time this week but nothing significant. The dynamic wideout will be up against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that is one of the best in the game Sunday. The question is whether the Cowboys will have their best cornerback, Trevon Diggs, travel with Jefferson wherever he goes or play straight up.
While the Cowboys may have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, their rushing defense is among the worst. This could be a game where Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are asked to carry the load for the Vikings’ offense.
The Cowboys are -1.5-point favorites (-115) over the Vikings and are -126 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
