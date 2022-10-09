Justin Jefferson's Sixth 150-Receiving Yard Game Ties Record
Grant White
Not that there was ever any doubt, but the future is bright for Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson came up just short of setting the receiving yard record in his rookie season, eclipsing 1,600 yards in his second professional season last year.
Although there’s no going back to set the rookie benchmarks, Jefferson is well on his way to breaking several other records.
On Sunday, he joined Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Lance Alworth with the most 150-receiving yard games in the first three years of a player’s career.
Justin Jefferson has tied Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Lance Alworth for the most games (6) with 150+ receiving yards in a player’s first 3 NFL seasons since at least 1950.#Skol@Vikings@ProFootballHOF
Jefferson tied the mark against the Chicago Bears, grabbing 12 of his 13 targets for 154 yards. He came up three yards short of the threshold last week against the New Orleans Saints, although there’s plenty of runway left in the season for Jefferson to stand alone in the record books.
With Sunday’s victory, the Vikings improved to 4-1 on the season. They now sit at +2000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl futures board.
