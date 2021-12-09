Kadarius Toney a “Poor Bet” to Suit Up vs. Chargers

Based on #Giants practice today, I’d feel better about Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Mike Glennon playing this week than Kadarius Toney or Adoree’ Jackson. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 9, 2021

The Giants have played without a host of skill position players for most of the year, and Toney was out of the lineup last week vs. the Dolphins. Unfortunately, things don’t look good for him in Week 14 vs. the Chargers. NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt reports Toney is a “poor bet” to suit up, while fellow beat reporter Daniel Duggan reports that Toney suffered a setback during Thursday’s practice.

That said, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard were both able to participate in practice Thursday. Golladay is currently dealing with rib injuries, while Shepard has been out of the lineup since Week 8. Even if both players can suit up, they would be in less-than-ideal conditions for fantasy purposes. Daniel Jones may not play again this season, so they’ll be catching passes from either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm in Week 14.

The Giants are currently listed as 9.5-point road underdogs vs. the Chargers on FanDuel Sportsbook.