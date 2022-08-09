Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Following last year’s stunning loss in the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs enter 2022 facing the reality of a re-loaded AFC West and the league’s fifth-most difficult schedule (based on opponents’ 2021 winning percentage).

Of course, the central talking point heading into the season is how the Chiefs offense will look without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins after contract negotiations broke down. While superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly capable of lifting the play of those around him, Hill’s game-breaking ability is nearly impossible to replace. Mahomes’s brilliance should allow KC to put up a fair amount of points, but the Cheetah’s absence will be noticeable.

At +1000 odds, the Chiefs are still among the favorites to capture Super Bowl LVII, but the road could be a little bumpier than fans have grown accustomed to.

Here’s how the Chiefs’ 2022 regular season schedule shakes out.

Week 1 @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes battles his old college coach in Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury coached Mahomes for three seasons during the pair’s time at Texas Tech (2014-2016).

The Cardinals will be without star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, suspended for the first six games due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Thursday, September 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Kansas City’s home opener is a primetime showdown against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, who upset the Chiefs 30-24 on the road in Week 3 of last season.

Week 3 @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Colts head into 2022 with another new face under center in former Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan. However, stopping star running back Jonathan Taylor will be KC’s primary focus after the 23-year-old scampered to a league-high 1,811 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Week 4 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

It’s a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football as Mahomes, and the Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. KC will likely put up more than the nine points they scored in that contest.

Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Monday, October 10

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

KC dominated the two meetings last season, outscoring the Raiders 89-23. However, Las Vegas did add some defensive help in All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones and should be far more explosive on offense with the additions of star wideout Davante Adams and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Week 6 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Perhaps the NFL’s most highly-anticipated matchup of the season, the Chiefs battle the Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round, one of the greatest games in league history.

Week 7 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs square off with the 49ers for the first time since the two sides met in Super Bowl LIV, a 31-20 KC victory.

Week 8 BYE

Week 9 vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City returns from its bye week with a matchup against Derrick Henry and the reigning AFC South champs, who blew out the Chiefs 27-3 in their lone meeting last season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a stellar 20-3 coming off a bye.

Week 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, November, 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Jags should be far more competent under new head coach Doug Pederson. That said, KC likely takes care of business easily in this one.

Week 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs downed the Chargers on the road 34-28 in overtime last season. A potential sweep would go a long way in capturing yet another AFC West crown.

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Most people remember the last time these two sides met, a 54-51 Rams victory in a Monday Night Football classic (November 19, 2018). While it’s safe to assume the scoring won’t be as high this time, points should still be plentiful.

Week 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Mahomes and company will look to avenge last season’s devastating loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, only this time on the road.

Week 14 @ Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Chiefs get their first look at Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform in what will likely be a crucial AFC West primetime affair.

Week 15 @ Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The first of two consecutive favorable matchups see Mahomes return to his home state to battle the Texans. Expect a big-time showing from the former league MVP.

Week 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Saturday, December 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City is handed an early Christmas present with a matchup against the lowly Seahawks. Seattle fans will likely be hiding inside their stockings after this one.

Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time 1:00 p.m. ET

The Chiefs ring in the New Year with a return engagement against the Broncos, a matchup that could determine AFC West supremacy.

Week 18 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

Numerous scenarios could be in play for both teams in KC’s regular-season finale, setting up a potentially intriguing finish.