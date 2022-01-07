Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 18 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 8

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Chiefs -590 | Broncos +440

Spread: Chiefs -11.5

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +500 | Broncos N/a

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Predictions and Picks

Kansas City -11.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos News, Analysis, and Picks

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Cheifs since Week 2 of 2015. If that seems like a long time, that’s because it is. Vegas expects this to be another Chiefs win and a beatdown at that, but Will KC be able to cover this inflated spread?

All signs point to yes. Denver has nothing to play for, having already been eliminated from the playoffs. A win would only worsen their 2022 draft pick, so a case could be made they’d prefer to come up empty-handed yet again against the Cheifs. Kansas City doesn’t have any extra motivation but has an outside shot at the one seed in the AFC if the Titans somehow manage to lose to the lowly Texans. Still, the Chiefs will likely be ticked off following a last-second controversial loss to the Bengals a week ago.

You may have heard by now, but the Chiefs are damn good offensively. They rank first in overall offensive success rate, while the Broncos sit at 18 and will likely have a banged-up Drew Lock under center to make matters even worse. Denver simply lacks the horsepower to compete in this contest.

We expect Mahomes and this offense to have a successful first half while building a lead that will be tough for a subpar Broncos offensive attack to match. A first-half play is also worth a look, but we’ll be using the full game spread as our bet for this column. This should be a routine win in a tune-up game before heading to the playoffs. The analytics are all going to point toward Kansas City, and the motivation angle does as well.

