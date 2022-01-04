Kareem Hunt Inactive vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football

If your season-long fantasy team relies on Kareem Hunt, you’ll have to call an audible at the line. Field Yates confirmed that the Cleveland Browns’ running back is inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Monday Night Football.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt is officially inactive tonight against the Steelers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 3, 2022

Hunt has appeared in eight games for the Browns this season but hasn’t played since Week 14 with an ankle injury. There was mild optimism that Hunt would be cleared to return, as he was a limited participant in practice this week; however, the fifth-year back will miss his third straight game.

Nick Chubb has responded well to the increased workload with Hunt out of the lineup. The Georgia product has carried the ball 40 times over the past couple of games for 217 yards, running for at least 91 yards in both games.

The betting line has shifted away from the Browns leading up to kick-off. Cleveland opened as -3 favorites, but the Steelers are now priced as -1 home chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.