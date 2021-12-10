Keenan Allen won’t play in Week 14 against the Giants

Keenan Allen (COVID) is OUT for Sunday, per Brandon Staley. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 10, 2021

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reports Keenan Allen will not play in Week 14 against the Giants. Allen will not be taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play in Sunday’s game. He has been on the list since Monday, following a positive COVID-19 test. While Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley said Allen wouldn’t be available, he was hopeful that Mike Williams and Chris Harris would be able to play. Williams and Harris joined Allen on the list Wednesday as close contacts. Allen leads the Chargers in receiving yards with 929 and has four receiving touchdowns. Williams is second on the team with 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. It seems that Jalen Guyton and Austin Ekeler should get more targets with Allen sidelined. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chargers are a -405 against the Giants.

