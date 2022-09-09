Kenneth Walker III Misses Team Practice on Friday

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (hernia) missed team practice on Friday, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks didn’t practice today, so their practice report is an estimation. It lists RB Ken Walker III as a non-participant again. CB Artie Burns also remains out in this estimation, so it’s looking more and more like Tariq Woolen or Michael Jackson will start Monday night. pic.twitter.com/nQo9weGKJT — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 9, 2022

Walker is trending towards missing out on the season-opener on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. He’ll have Saturday to hopefully post a limited status at the bare minimum, but two straight days of a DNP is not an ideal sign. This is a situation worth monitoring as we await the official designation Walker receives over the weekend.

It leaves Rashaad Penny to take the majority of the workload with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas as the off-pace backs for Monday’s action. Penny is likely the only fantasy-relevant back here, who should shoot up running back rankings once the rookie is officially ruled out.

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Monday night with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.