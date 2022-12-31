BETTING Fantasy News NFL
11:58 AM, December 31, 2022

Kenneth Walker is Expected to Play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Kenneth Walker is expected to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Walker is still listed as questionable to play Sunday in what is a must-win game versus the New York Jets, but he is still trying to recover from an ankle injury. Walker couldn’t practice Wednesday but put in limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. Walker also had this injury last week and put up 105 total yards on 28 touches. Walker won’t find running to be all that easy against a staunch Jets’ run defense.

The Hawks also could have Tyler Lockett back in action. Lockett missed the game last week after having finger surgery. Lockett put in a full practice Friday and wants to play Sunday.

The Seahawks are +1.5-point underdogs (-110) versus the Jets in this contest and are +106 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110).