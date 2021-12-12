Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard expect to play in Week 14 against the Chargers

Giants’ WRs Kenny Golladay (ribs) and Sterling Shepard (quad), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard expect to play against the Chargers in Week 14. Golladay is dealing with a rib issue, while Shepard has a quad injury. That leaves Kadarius Toney the odd man out, as he will still miss the game with an oblique issue. Having Golladay and Shepard in the lineup is huge for the Giants. It was previously thought that New York would be pretty lean at wide receiver for this game. Golladay leads the Giants with 409 receiving yards. Shepard is fourth on the team with 324 receiving yards and has one receiving touchdown. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Golladay is a -114 to go over and a -106 to go under 40.5 receiving yards, while Shepard is a -110 to go over/under 49.5. New York will still have to deal with starting quarterback Daniel Jones being out, but having healthy wideouts can only help Mike Glennon.

