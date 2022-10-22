Kenyan Drake Could See Increased Role for Ravens

Kenyan Drake could see an increased role for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ravens RB Justice Hill (hamstring) was taken off injury report after full practices all week. With J.K. Dobbins out, Hill will team with Kenyan Drake in backfield vs. Browns. It’s TBD with Gus Edwards (PUP). — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 21, 2022

Drake could be the beneficiary of the loss of J.K. Dobbins to surgery. The Ravens are a team whose offense is built on the run game. Granted, that run game is often led by quarterback Lamar Jackson but Drake, Justice Hill, and possibly in time, Gus Edwards will all be involved.

Edwards is currently on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and it’s unknown now if he will be activated in time for the game Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns.

Drake has 184 yards rushing this season on 31 carries, a score, and three receptions for 24 yards.