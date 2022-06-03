Kevin O'Connell to Install New Offense in Minnesota

Jori Epstein of USA TODAY reported that the Minnesota Vikings will implement a new style of offense under new head coach Kevin O’ Connell. The offense is expected to be very different from what we have seen in years past from the Vikings. O’ Connell feels that their offense was “old” and needs to adapt to the times. The offense is expected to spread the field and utilize more receivers/tight ends to create diverse sets that will open things up in different parts of the field.

The scheme is also expected to elevate the offense through their two primary weapons, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook. Jefferson and Cook have both proven to be among the elite at their respective positions, and the new offense could raise their games even more.

Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

The Vikings currently have the second-best odds to win the NFC North at +280 this upcoming season. They are behind Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but a revitalized offense that can score with Green Bay may give Minnesota the key to a divisional title.