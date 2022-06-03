Kevin O'Connell to Install New Offense in Minnesota
Doug Ziefel
Jori Epstein of USA TODAY reported that the Minnesota Vikings will implement a new style of offense under new head coach Kevin O’ Connell. The offense is expected to be very different from what we have seen in years past from the Vikings. O’ Connell feels that their offense was “old” and needs to adapt to the times. The offense is expected to spread the field and utilize more receivers/tight ends to create diverse sets that will open things up in different parts of the field.
The scheme is also expected to elevate the offense through their two primary weapons, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook. Jefferson and Cook have both proven to be among the elite at their respective positions, and the new offense could raise their games even more.
Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds
The Vikings currently have the second-best odds to win the NFC North at +280 this upcoming season. They are behind Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but a revitalized offense that can score with Green Bay may give Minnesota the key to a divisional title.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.