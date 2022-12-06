Kyle Shanahan on Possible Mayfield Signing: 'Would Surprise Me Right Now'
Paul Connor
Following quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s release from the Carolina Panthers, speculation began immediately about whether the former first-overall pick could wind up with the San Francisco 49ers, who lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a broken foot.
While a potential signing would seemingly make sense for both sides, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan appears content with his current quarterback room of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson.
“We look into everything, but that would surprise me right now,” said Shanahan regarding a possible move for Mayfield. “We’ve got to discuss more this afternoon and stuff. I’ve always been a fan of his, but I feel really good about our players. We’ll look into everything, but I feel pretty good with where we’re at right now.”
The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy came on in relief of Garoppolo during Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, completing 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Assuming Mayfield is not brought into the fold, it’ll likely be Purdy’s show for the remainder of the season.
