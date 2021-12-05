Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears

#AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears. @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021

The NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reports that Cardinals’ coach Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250 to score a touchdown. Murray’s average of 284.5 yards per game is seventh in the NFL. In addition, his 72.7 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating lead all quarterbacks. Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that could limit him in Sunday’s game. This season, Hopkins is third on the team with 486 receiving yards and averages 60.8 per game. More importantly, he leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while only having played in eight of the team’s eleven games. Currently, Hopkins is +145 to score a touchdown at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona is first in the NFC West and 6-0 on the road when they head to Chicago. The Cardinals are eleventh in the league in passing yards with 2,815, and their 255.9 passing yards per game is ninth in the NFL. Murray and Hopkins are playing with injuries, so keep this in mind when you’re looking through the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.