Kyler Murray Inactive as Cardinals Take on Rams

The hamstring injury that hampered Kyler Murray all week will keep him out of Week 10’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is inactive on Sunday.
#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be inactive. Colts McCoy starts.
Murray is having one of the worst seasons of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler is completing 66.7% of his passes, his worst total since his rookie season, while throwing for just 6.0 yards per pass attempt, his lowest in the NFL.
Consequently, the Cardinals are 3-6 and sitting last in the NFC West.
Colt McCoy is the projected starter and will get his first regular-season action of the year. The journeyman quarterback is in his second season with the Cardinals and had a 74.7% completion rate with 7.5 yards per pass attempt in 2021.
The quarterback change appears to have spurred betting action on the Cardinals. FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona priced as +3.5 underdogs, with the price shifting to -115 ahead of kickoff.
