Kyler Murray is expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his lingering ankle injury, is expected to start vs. the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kyler Murray is listed as questionable but expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250 to score a touchdown. Murray’s average of 284.5 yards per game is seventh in the NFL. In addition, his 72.7 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating lead all quarterbacks. The injury will limit Murray’s ability to produce on the rush, and the Bears’ defense is good against the pass. However, Arizona is first in the NFC West and 6-0 on the road when they head into Chicago. The Cardinals are also eleventh in the league in passing yards with 2,815, and their 255.9 passing yards per game is ninth in the NFL.

Arizona is also expecting DeAndre Hopkins to return against the Bears, so make sure to check the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook to see what kind of impact the two of them have on the odds.