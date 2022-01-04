Lamar Jackson has a chance to play in Week 18 against the Steelers.

Coach Harbaugh on QB Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/p63n5Q0CT2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2022

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson, “He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday.”

Jackson hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. The talented pivot leads Baltimore in passing yards with 2,882 and has thrown 16 touchdown passes. He also leads the team in rushing yards with 767 and has picked up two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens still have a slim chance at making the playoffs but have lost their past five games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Baltimore is -230 on the moneyline and -5.5 on the spread against Pittsburgh.

This season, Baltimore has only won one game without Jackson. If Jackson cannot play, it looks like Tyler Huntley will get the nod again.

Even if Jackson plays on Sunday, his ankle will limit his ability to rush. Without the threat of the run, Jackson playing could open up a few exciting lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.