Lamar Jackson Rejects 6-Year Contract Extension With Ravens
Grant White
There’s no disputing Lamar Jackson knows his worth. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback reportedly rejected a six-year contract extension with $133 million guaranteed at signing, putting him among the top paid signal callers in the league.
As noted by Chris Mortensen, the deal exceeds Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray’s contracts but is dwarfed by the $230 million Deshaun Watson was guaranteed when he signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got.
Jackson is entering his fifth professional season, winning the MVP award in 2019 and being named to the Pro Bowl twice. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been an integral part of the Ravens’ success, leading the team to the playoffs three times over the past four seasons with a 37-12 record.
According to Spotrac, Jackson has a base salary of just over $23 million in 2022 but is without a contract for next season. It’s evident that re-signing their franchise cornerstone is a priority for the Ravens.
The Ravens open the 2022 campaign with a matchup against the New York Jets. FanDuel Sportsbook as Jackson and company priced as -6.5 favorites, with the total set at 44.5.
