Lamar Jackson Says Absence At OTAs Was Not Contract-Related
David.Connelly1
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters on Thursday that his absence at OTAs was not contract-related, per Around The NFL’s Kevin Patra.
Jackson is now at mandatory minicamp so it seems as though the dispute between him and the organization is a thing of the past, but this leaves room to wonder what the holdout was over. The trade of teammate Marquise Brown was an offseason occurrence that was timely with Jackson’s holdout, but he went on to mention that head coach John Harbaugh did inform him that they were shopping the wide receiver, who ended up being sent to the Arizona Cardinals.
In 12 starts in 2021, Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also attempted 133 rushes for 767 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Baltimore Ravens AFC North Odds
The Baltimore Ravens currently have the shortest odds to win the AFC North at +160, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
