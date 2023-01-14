Lamar Jackson won't Play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson won’t start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Lamar Jackson officially out for the #Ravens but Tyler Huntley upgraded to a full practice, listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/fSvqSr8omu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2023

The Ravens are another team with a mess at their quarterback position heading into the playoffs. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. The injury was initially only supposed to keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks, but instead, it looks to be season-ending.

Jackson tweeted Thursday that it’s a grade 2 sprain, that the knee is still unstable, and that he doesn’t feel anywhere near 100%. Some believe that the reason Jackson tweeted this out was to quash those questioning if he isn’t playing because he doesn’t have that contract extension he wanted before the season and is going to make sure that he is fully healthy going into next season.