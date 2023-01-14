Lamar Jackson won't Play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are another team with a mess at their quarterback position heading into the playoffs. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. The injury was initially only supposed to keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks, but instead, it looks to be season-ending.
Jackson tweeted Thursday that it’s a grade 2 sprain, that the knee is still unstable, and that he doesn’t feel anywhere near 100%. Some believe that the reason Jackson tweeted this out was to quash those questioning if he isn’t playing because he doesn’t have that contract extension he wanted before the season and is going to make sure that he is fully healthy going into next season.
The Ravens are +8.5-point underdogs (-110) against the Cincinnati Bengals in this contest and +360 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 40.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.