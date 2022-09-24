Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday

Jacobs is listed as questionable on the injury report due to an illness. While the fact that he didn’t travel with the team is never a good sign, it’s also a cautious route taken by the team to ensure he doesn’t infect any of his teammates with whatever illness he is dealing with. If he is feeling better on Saturday, he could still take a flight and join his teammates as they play the Titans on Sunday. If Jacobs cannot play, then Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, and rookie Zamir White will handle the rushing duties for the Raiders.
The Raiders are currently a 1.5-point favorite (-110) over the Titans in this contest. The Raiders are -130 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
