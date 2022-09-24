Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday

Josh Jacobs did not travel with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and receiver Hunter Renfrow were both ruled OUT by the Raiders for Sunday's game at the Titans. null pic.twitter.com/hYM1MrBJEx — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 23, 2022

Jacobs is listed as questionable on the injury report due to an illness. While the fact that he didn’t travel with the team is never a good sign, it’s also a cautious route taken by the team to ensure he doesn’t infect any of his teammates with whatever illness he is dealing with. If he is feeling better on Saturday, he could still take a flight and join his teammates as they play the Titans on Sunday. If Jacobs cannot play, then Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, and rookie Zamir White will handle the rushing duties for the Raiders.