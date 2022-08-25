Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds: Raiders Time to Shine

The AFC West is going to be an absolute bloodbath. Every team got better this offseason and expects to win in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders are included in that win-now mentality but enter the season with the longest Super Bowl odds in the division. BetMGM has Las Vegas lined at +4000, which is a substantial departure from the Denver Broncos (+1600), Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000). Nevertheless, the Raiders are loaded with talent and have arguably the most complete offense in the division, if not the entire NFL. There’s value in the Raiders, which should dissipate as the season progresses.

No Holes on Offense

Receivers are in vogue in the NFL right now, and the Raiders look super fashionable. Las Vegas made perhaps the most significant offseason move, acquiring two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers for first and second-round draft picks. The move signals the Raiders’ intention to compete and expresses confidence in the pieces they have in place.

Up to this point, Adams had spent his entire eight-year career with the Pack, surpassing 1,374 receiving yards in three of his past four campaigns. He’ll be reunited with college teammate Derek Carr as the Fresno State alums look to reignite the flame that helped them earn a spot in the big league.

Adams will be a primary target for Carr, but there are plenty of yards to be had on offense. Hunter Renfrow was the only Raiders player to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards last year, despite starting just nine contests. Darren Waller had a down year but still averaged 5.0 receptions and 60.5 yards per game.

The Raiders’ multifaceted offense doesn’t end there, as they feature some of the sturdiest linemen in the league. Alex Leatherwood and Kolton Miller anchor the o-line on both ends, affording Carr the time to make reads downfield and help create holes for Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was a tremendous asset for the Raiders last year, accumulating 1,220 yards from scrimmage in 15 outings. Still, 2021 was the first time in his career that Jacobs didn’t cross the 1,000 rushing yard barrier, setting this season up as an ideal bounce-back spot.

The Raiders forced opponents to keep pace with them last year, but they could create some extra distance this year.

Defensive Progression

At a superficial glance, the Raiders’ defense was nothing to write home about last year. Las Vegas allowed the seventh-most points, leaving little hope that they will be able to contain the upgraded offenses in their division this season. Yet, in reconciling their underlying metrics with scoring, the Raiders are primed for an improved defensive campaign.

Las Vegas ranked in the league’s top half in total defense, allowing the 12th-fewest passing and 16th-fewest rushing yards. Further, the Raiders bolstered their defensive line, signing Chandler Jones to a three-year pact. That takes some of the heat off Maxx Crosby and makes the Raiders an even more intimidating unit.

The Raiders weren’t as bad as their points against implied, making them ideal progression candidates in 2022.

BetMGM Super Bowl Insights and Analysis

Some big names landed in other AFC West markets, taking some of the luster off the Raiders. That makes them even more appealing as buy-low candidates ahead of Week 1 action. Las Vegas jumps straight into the deep end, with three division matchups in the first five weeks. They could dramatically shift the betting odds in their favor with a couple of big upsets. Given their roster composition, we wouldn’t be surprised if they surpassed expectations.