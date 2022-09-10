Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller Signs Contract Extension
George Kurtz
Darren Waller has signed a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money. “This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/PTuihalDd3
The extension is for three years and $51 million and will keep Waller in the desert for the next five years. Waller is considered one of the best tight ends in the game and will now be paid as such. Waller had missed a large portion of training with a hamstring injury but is expected to play Sunday when the team travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.
The Raiders could have an explosive passing game this season. They traded for Devante Adams, and the former Green Bay Packer is expected to have a big season with Derek Carr under center and other offensive weapons like Waller and Hunter Renfrow.
The Raiders are currently a 3.5-point underdog (-110) to the Browns on Sunday. The Bengals are +152 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 52.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.