Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller Signs Contract Extension

Darren Waller has signed a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money. “This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/PTuihalDd3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2022

The extension is for three years and $51 million and will keep Waller in the desert for the next five years. Waller is considered one of the best tight ends in the game and will now be paid as such. Waller had missed a large portion of training with a hamstring injury but is expected to play Sunday when the team travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.

The Raiders could have an explosive passing game this season. They traded for Devante Adams, and the former Green Bay Packer is expected to have a big season with Derek Carr under center and other offensive weapons like Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

