Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Wild Card Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

NFL Wild Card Game – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Raiders +188|Bengals -225

Spread: Raiders +4.5 (-106)|Bengals -4.5 (-114)

Total: 48.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Raiders+6000|Bengals +1700

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Predictions and Picks

Joe Burrow under 262.5 passing yards

Joe Mixon over 74.5 rushing yards

Derek Carr over 257.5 passing yards

Hunter Renfrow over 54.5 receiving yards

Bengals -4.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and Picks

The NFL’s wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday with two of the league’s most surprising teams, as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders. Cincinnati, currently listed as -5.5 point home favorites, is in search of its first playoff victory since 1990. Meanwhile, following Monday’s dramatic overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders are back in the postseason for the first time since 2002-03, when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The two teams met back in Week 11 with the Bengals coming away with a convincing 32-13 road victory. MVP candidate Joe Burrow threw for only 148 yards in that contest, as the club rode Joe Mixon to the tune of 30 carries and 123 yards. A similar game plan could be in the works this time around. Las Vegas’ defense was above league average against the pass during the regular season, but ranked 18th in rush defense, allowing 114.3 yards per game. While there’s no denying Burrow is one of the game’s most talented quarterbacks, head coach Zac Taylor has not been hesitant to rely on his workhorse back when the situation presents itself. This matchup feels like one of those times and we’re expecting under 262.5 passing yards for the second-year QB. Given this, we also like Mixon to go over 74.5 rushing yards.

It’s the opposite situation for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and company. While the team has prioritized the running game over the past four contests, the Bengals boasted one of the league’s elite run defenses – fifth during the regular season (102.5 YPG). However, they were much less stingy against the pass, ranking 25th in passing yards allowed per game (248.4). Throw in that running back Josh Jacobs was held to just 37 yards in the previous meeting, and attacking the Bengals’ D through the air appears to be the most likely course of action. In eight road games this season, Carr surpassed 257.5 yards passing in five of those contests. Should Rich Bisaccia’s group fall behind early, taking the over on Carr’s passing yardage takes on greater appeal.

One player who could benefit from those extra passing attempts is wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow’s usage has been down lately with the emergence of Zay Jones and last week’s return of star tight end Darren Waller. But with the expectation the Raiders will emphasize the passing game, there should be enough volume to go around. Waller gashed Cincy’s D for 116 yards on 7 catches in November, so you know defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will do everything he can to stop the 29-year-old from making big plays down the field. That should open up plenty of targets underneath for the former Clemson Tiger, and we like Renfrow to hit the over on 54.5 yards receiving.

While the Raiders were 4-2 against the number as a road underdog in the regular season, we like the Bengals to cover the -4.5 point spread. Not only did the Bengals make light work of Las Vegas in the previous meeting, but they will be at home and well-rested after sitting the majority of their starters last week against the Browns. Furthermore, outside of Monday’s 35 point explosion, the Raiders offense has been largely stagnant, scoring 20 points or more just three times in their past ten games. Cincinnati’s seventh-ranked offense (31.2 PPG) possesses far more firepower and should put more than enough points on the board. Expect the Bengals to comfortably snap their decades-long playoff winless streak.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid