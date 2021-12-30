Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Raiders +245|Colts -300

Spread: Raiders +7 (-114)|Colts -7 (-106)

Total: 44.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Raiders +14000|Colts +1800

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, Predictions, and Picks

Raiders +7

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

The AFC playoff picture could get murkier before it gets clearer, and the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Indianapolis Colts could make things even messier. The Raiders are on the outside looking in, while the Colts control their destiny over the final two weeks of the season. It’s a virtual must-win for the Raiders, who could improve their win streak to three straight.

Other than a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders defense has been spectacular since the start of December. Las Vegas has limited opponents to 17 or fewer points and 298 or fewer yards in three of four games. That defense will be crucial to limiting the Colts’ offense that relies heavily on the run.

Indianapolis accumulates the second-most yards per game via the run, rushing for an average of 154.9 yards. That means that 43.0% of their yards come on the ground, allowing the Raiders to key in on Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. We’ve seen good things from the Raiders run defense over their past few outings, holding three of their past five opponents to 89 rushing yards or fewer, with no opponent going north of 132 yards per game.

The Colts’ defense has been equally impressive over their recent stretch, holding opponents to 33 combined points over their past three outings. However, it’s been more of a bend but not break method since coming off their bye, with Indianapolis getting outgained in each of their previous two games. Teams are moving the ball downfield via the pass, and Derek Carr has a knack for finding receivers downfield.

The Raiders’ defense will be stacked up against the run, and Carr should be able to find holes in the Colts’ secondary. This game should have playoff intensity as both teams look to solidify their playoff position. We’re betting this one stays within a touchdown.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.