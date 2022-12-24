Latavius Murray is Questionable to play Sunday for the Denver Broncos

Murray is dealing with a foot injury but was able to practice on Friday, albeit in a limited fashion. That was the first day this week that he was able to put in some work in the field with the team. This game between the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Saturday defines why the NFL and its broadcast partners should be in love with gamblers and fantasy players. Let’s face it; there isn’t any other reason to watch this game if you don’t have money on it or have someone playing in it from your fantasy team.
The Broncos are -3-point favorites (-114) in this contest and are -162 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 36.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.